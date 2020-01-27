Iran discloses number of incoming tourists

27 January 2020 21:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 7.8 million foreign tourists visited Iran within 10 months (from March 21 through January 20) of this Iranian year (beginning on March 21, 2019), Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Vali Teymuri said.

Teymuri made the remark at the press-conference in Iran, Trend reports referring to Mehr.

“Some 7.8 million foreign tourists visited Iran last Iranian year (from March 21, 2018 through March 21, 2019),” the deputy minister said. “There was a 52-percent increase in the number of tourists compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2017 through March 21, 2018).”

The deputy minister said that a decision was made to insure tourist guides this Iranian year.

“The value added tax was abolished for the agencies operating in connection with the arrival of foreign tourists,” the deputy minister said.

As for some recent incidents, the deputy minister said that Iran is neither the first nor the last country in this sphere.

“For example, coronavirus in China affects tourism sector,” Teymuri added.

Over the past month, clashes between Iran and the US, as well as the accidental shooting of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft by Iran have greatly reduced the number of incoming tourists in Iran.

