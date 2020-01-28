BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Two foreign nationals – one Chinese and one German citizen - have been hospitalized in Iran’s Yazd province, Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said at a meeting with rectors of medical universities in Tehran, Trend reports via IRNA.

However, there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus in Iran, the minister noted.

The minister explained that the incubation period of the coronavirus is below five days, while the Chinese national hospitalized in Yazd had arrived in Iran 12 days ago.

The Chinese patient in Yazd had a simple sore throat, and the tests indicate that the foreign patient is not infected with coronavirus at all, Namaki said, adding that the German citizen has also been kept in quarantine after he met with the Chinese citizen.

An outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia later identified as a new type of coronavirus and denoted as 2019-nCoV was registered in China's Wuhan in late Dec.2019.

As of Jan.27, 2020, the number of those infected amounted to 4,545 people, whereas the number of deceased amounted to 106 people.

