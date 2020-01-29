Iran ready to send satellite into orbit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Simorgh rocket that will carry Iran’s Zafar 1 satellite into orbit is fully ready, Iranian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted, Trend reports.

Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said that the Simorgh orbital carrier rocket weighs 80 tons.

The launching operation will last eight minutes, the minister added.

“Less than 2 million euros were spent on the production of Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites,” Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said.

The Iranian minister noted that the cost of the imagery that will be sent by the satellite is more than 10 million euros, adding that the average life of the satellite is 2.5 years.

Iran’s Zafar 1 satellite will be placed into orbit at an altitude of 530 kilometers. The 113-kilogram remote-sensing satellite is equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, forests and natural disasters.

