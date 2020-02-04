Foreign companies not allowed to catch lanternfish in Iran

TEHRAN,Iran, Feb.4

Trend:

Foreign companies do not have a permit to catch lanternfish in Iran's waters, the right to do so is granted only to domestic companies, said the head of Iran Fisheries Organization Nabiallah Khan Mirzaie, Trend reports via IRNA.

At the same time, he added that domestic companies rent foreign ships and equipment to catch lanternfish due to lack of proper domestic ships and technology," he said.

"Foreign fishing companies are only allowed to fish 12 miles outside the onshore fishing territory, but certain violations have occurred," he said.

"There have been efforts to monitor and control the fishing ships, including online control systems to confront violations. Certain preventive measures will be intensified," he added.

"There are 70 to 94 active fishing ships that catch lanternfish, but due to some violations in the current Iranian year (began March 21, 2019) permits of 16 ships have been revoked," he said.

Mizaie noted that is possible to increase fishing capacity in Iran to 300,000-400,000 tons.

"Iran should manage its fishing from the joint fishing territory between Iran and Oman," he said.

The official has also rejected the news of Iran allowing China to fish in its waters.

