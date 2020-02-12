Pre-election campaign for parliamentary elections to start in Iran soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The pre-election campaign for the parliamentary elections in Iran will start on February 13, the Iranian Election Commission said.

The pre-election campaign for the 11th parliamentary elections will continue until February 20, the Iranian Election Commission added, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

So far, the candidacies of 7,100 people have been confirmed in Iran.

Moreover, the 11th parliamentary elections in Iran after the Islamic Revolution will be held on February 21, 2020.