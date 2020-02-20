Iran to pay compensation to flood hit farmers

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.20

Trend:

Iran's Ministry of Agriculture is to assign 18,596 billion rials (about $442,700) as compensation for damages of flood to agriculture sector, said the head of public relations department of the ministry.

"Total of 257,017 compensation requests have been filed since the start of the flood in March 2019. The payment will be confirmed after specialized committees review the flood hit areas," said Mohammad Mousavi, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"Meanwhile, payments for 239,034 compensation files have been confirmed and 11,784 billion rials (about $280,570) are to be paid from the assigned budget to the applicants," the head of public relations department said.

"So far, 10,287 billion rials (about $244,700) have been paid to more than 229,000 individuals that were effected by the flood damages," Mousavi added.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has paid 16,055 billion rials (about $382,260) advances to more than 176,000 cases, while Iranian banks have provided 8,309 billion rials (about $197,800) loans to more than 79,000 individuals," he said.

While many southern provinces in Iran were hit by flood in current Iranian year (bean on March 21, 2019), the unprecedented rainfalls in the past weeks have caused heavy flooding in the Jask Port, in southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.