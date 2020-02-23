Number of injured after earthquake in Iran rises to 75

The number of people injured in Iran as a result of the earthquake that hit the Turkey-Iran border on Sunday has increased to 75, Mojtaba Kamari, the head of the emergency medical service of Khoy city in northwestern Iran, said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The number of people injured in the earthquake reached 75," Kamari said as quoted by YJC news portal.

At the same time, the number of people killed in the disaster in eastern Turkey increased to nine, while the number of those injured reached 37.

Earlier it was reported that 25 people were injured.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in a Turkish-Iranian border region, affecting Turkey's province of Van.

The earthquake was registered at 05:52 GMT with its epicentre located 141 kilometres (87.6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometres to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp.