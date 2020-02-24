Bilasuvar border checkpoint active on Iranian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Bilasuvar border checkpoint continues operating on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, Director of Iran’s Bilasuvar Customs Administration Ramin Zahiri said, Trend reports on Feb. 24.

“The joint work is being carried out at the border checkpoints of the two countries to reveal those infected with coronavirus,” Zahiri said.

Zahiri added that buses, cars and passengers continue crossing the Bilasuvar border terminal.

The director of the customs administration denied rumors about the closing of Bilasuvar customs in connection with coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 60 people have been infected, 12 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.