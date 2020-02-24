Iran's Mahan Air carries 4 flights to China despite coronavirus warnings

TEHRAN,Iran, Feb.24

Trend:

Iranian airline Mahan Air has carried out four cargo flights to Beijing and Shanghai and five commercial flights after the country has ordered suspension of flights to China due to Coronavirus outbreak.

"The company has carried out the cargo flights to China with permits issued by the government cabinet on February 2," the airline has confirmed on its Instagram account, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Based on Iran's Civil Aviation Organization and government order, four passenger flights been carried out, with Chinese passengers on board, from Iran, and from China from February 1-5, with implementation of necessary precautions," said the company.

"The airline currently has no flight schedule to China and possible resumption of flights will be announced," said the statement.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 79,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in South Korea, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Iran, Thailand, the US, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, the UK, France, Macau, Canada, Philippines, India, Russia, Spain, Lebanon, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Egypt and Sri Lanka.