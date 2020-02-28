Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises to 34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Thirty-four people have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran so far, said Kiyanoush Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports via IRIB.

Eight people have died over the past 24 hours, Jahanpour added.

So far, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran has reached 388, the ministry official said.

Jahanpour added that 143 more people were infected over the past 24 hours in Iran.

Iran now appears to have the highest number of government officials infected by the coronavirus, which was first officially reported in the holy Iranian city of Qom on Feb. 19.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.