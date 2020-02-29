Special insulated clothing production to be launched in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.29

Trend:

An Iranian hospital garment maker has changed its production line to produce emergency items such as insulated clothing, patient clothing and gowns from Feb. 29, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“The new production line is to produce 500 patient gowns per day, 300 surgeons' gowns and 300 insulated clothing for emergency cases and the hospital,” member of Isfahan Emergency Medical Center Mohsen Shafiee said,

"Due to the difficult days ahead because of the coronavirus spread in the country and, in particular, in the province of Isfahan, we will increase the production two to three times in the coming days," Shafiee added.

The spokesman for Isfahan University of Medical science faculty Arash Najimi announced that the results of the corona test of 18 new patients in Isfahan province were positive.

“One patient has died is one,” said Najimi.

The spokesman stated that there is no shortage of the personnel in the hospitals and medical centers in Isfahan province.

“Three emergency ambulances in Isfahan were specifically assigned to transport suspected individuals,” he said.