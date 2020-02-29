Coronavirus death toll in Iran rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran has reached 43 people, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports via IRIB.

Nine people have died over the past 24 hours, Jahanpour added.

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 593, the ministry official said.

Jahanpour added that 205 more people were infected over the past 24 hours in Iran, and 123 people have been recovered.

“The number of those infected with coronavirus in Tehran province is 52: Qom – 21, Gilan – 17, Gulustan – 17, Esfahan – 12, Markaz – 18, Mazandaran – 12, South Khorasan province – 1, Ilam – 1, Pars – 8, West Azerbaijan Province – 6, Ardabil – 3, Alborz – 8, Semnan – 4, Kurdestan – 5, Qazvin – 6, Khuzestan – 4, Sistan and Baluchestan – 1, and Yazd – 4,” Jahanpour noted.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.