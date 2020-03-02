Iran loses another official due to coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Mohammed Mirmohammadi, a member of the Iranian Advisory Council (Expediency Discernment Council), has died as a result of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The official was receiving treatment at the Masih Daneshvari hospital in Tehran.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 978 people have been infected, 54 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.