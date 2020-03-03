Train tickets canceled in Iran due to coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Up to 8,000 train tickets are canceled daily in Iran due to the spread of coronavirus, said Mohammad Rajabi, Chairman of the board of the Iranian Rail Transport Companies, Trend reports citing Young Journalist Club(YJC).

According to Rajabi, more than 25,000 train tickets have been canceled recently.

The price of tickets will be fully refunded to passengers who have bought tickets before February 22 in case of cancellation.

The chairman of the association said that with the cancellation of tickets, the railway transport companies have suffered losses in billions of rials ($ 1 billion rial = $ 23,800).

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.