Tehran - most coronavirus-infected in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Tehran Province ranks first in terms of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

Row Name of the province Infected people 1 Tehran 1 413 2 Qom 523 3 Gilan 424 4 Isfahan 388 5 Alborz 302 6 Mazandaran 301 7 Markazi 228 8 Qazvin 176 9 Semnan 114 10 Golestan 104 11 Razavi Xorasanı 89 12 Fars 81 13 Lorestan 80 14 Earth Azerbaijan 75 15 Khuzistan 63 16 Yazd 57 17 Zanjan 50 18 Kurdistan 42 19 Ardabil 40 20 Kermanshah 27 21 Kerman 25 22 Hamadan 23 23 Sistan and Baluchestan 21 24 Hormozgan 19 25 North Khorasan 18 26 South Khorasan 15 27 Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 14 28 Ilam 13 29 West Azerbaijan 11 30 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 6 31 Bushehr 5

The number of suspected coronavirus infections in Iranian hospitals is approximately 16,000.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 4,700 people have been infected, 124 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.