Tehran - most coronavirus-infected in Iran
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
Iran's Tehran Province ranks first in terms of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.
|
Row
|
Name of the province
|
Infected people
|
1
|
Tehran
|
1 413
|
2
|
Qom
|
523
|
3
|
Gilan
|
424
|
4
|
Isfahan
|
388
|
5
|
Alborz
|
302
|
6
|
Mazandaran
|
301
|
7
|
Markazi
|
228
|
8
|
Qazvin
|
176
|
9
|
Semnan
|
114
|
10
|
Golestan
|
104
|
11
|
Razavi Xorasanı
|
89
|
12
|
Fars
|
81
|
13
|
Lorestan
|
80
|
14
|
Earth Azerbaijan
|
75
|
15
|
Khuzistan
|
63
|
16
|
Yazd
|
57
|
17
|
Zanjan
|
50
|
18
|
Kurdistan
|
42
|
19
|
Ardabil
|
40
|
20
|
Kermanshah
|
27
|
21
|
Kerman
|
25
|
22
|
Hamadan
|
23
|
23
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
21
|
24
|
Hormozgan
|
19
|
25
|
North Khorasan
|
18
|
26
|
South Khorasan
|
15
|
27
|
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
|
14
|
28
|
Ilam
|
13
|
29
|
West Azerbaijan
|
11
|
30
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
6
|
31
|
Bushehr
|
5
The number of suspected coronavirus infections in Iranian hospitals is approximately 16,000.
Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 4,700 people have been infected, 124 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.