Iraq closes its borders with Iran due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Iraq has temporarily closed five land borders with Iran, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The Iraqi government said the borders will be closed until March 15.

According to the report, the Iraqi government has taken this step to strengthen the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Iran's customs officials are negotiating with the Iraqi side on the need for quick customs clearance and oversight of customs, and the Iraqi side has been asked to close the border for period less than a week.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 5,823 people have been infected, 145 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1,669 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.