Iran imposes ban for tourists to enter Kish Island

TEHRAN, Iran, March 12

Trend:

A spokesman for the Iran Aviation Organization announced details of the restrictions imposed on Gilan, Mazandaran and Kish flight routes, Trend reports via ILNA.

“All flights at the two airports of Ramsar and Noshahr (cities of Mazandaran Province) have been canceled,” Reza Jafarzadeh said.

"All flights to and from Rasht airport have been canceled and there are only two flights per week to/from Ahvaz and Asaluyeh,” he added.

Jafarzadeh said that flights to the northern provinces of the country have been kept to a minimum, adding that about 90 percent of the flight to/from the northern provinces have been canceled.

"Although there are no accurate calculations yet, reports indicate that domestic flights have fallen by about 70 percent," he said.

Jafarzadeh Zadeh also pointed to restrictions on Kish Island flights, saying that flights to/from Kish are only operated by Kish Air to move workers and the residents of Kish Island.

“No agency is allowed to sell tickets to Kish,” he added.

Iran is implementing the above measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 9,000 people have been infected, 354 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.