Iran's strives to cope with Coronavirus outbreak under severe sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran, March.14

Trend:

Iranian president emphasized that the main task today is to provide peace with the focus on public awareness, so that the media should not allow coronavirus to polarize the society.

The National Committee against Coronavirus meeting has held on Saturday with the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and his advisors and Presidential office staff, Trend reports citing official website of Iran President.

President's Office Chief, Advisors and Vice Presidents discussed various issues with a special focus on media campaign on the coronavirus.

Rouhani emphasized the need for accurate, clear and transparent information on countering Coronavirus. “The main need of the society is to be relaxed with a focus on accurate awareness and increased public participation along with the measures taken to counter Corona," he added.

The President said that someone seeks to disrupt the psychological stability of the society.

Referring to the baseless rumors, he stressed that the media has an important role to play.

The president said that no country in the world under the maximum sanctions and pressure could face the widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

“Media has to provide fair and professional information in these situations to enhance cooperation of the public, especially the country's health and medical staff, with the government in the fight against the disease,” he added.

Referring to the fact that all countries in the world are now experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak, he added that the conditions in Iran are different.

"However, the actions taken have been acceptable,” said Rouhani.