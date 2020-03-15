Rouhani: Low-income families to receive funds in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

About 2-6 million rials (about $47.6- $142) will be paid to low-income families in Iran, said Iranian President Hasan Rouhani at the meeting with businessmen dedicated to the economic damage of coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, currently, 3 million people have been identified as low-income people and their list is prepared.

Rouhani added that the first installment will be made in the current week (up to 21 March) and monthly payments will be made within the next three months.

"There will be no restrictions on economic and trade activities and public services will continue," Iranian president said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 13,900 people have been infected, 724 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.