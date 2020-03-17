Iran's health minister talks urgent coronavirus-related measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A oronavirus patient must be identified immediately and taken into custody, said Iran's Minister of Health Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing Ministry.

According to Namaki, in addition, people who was come in contact with infected people must be identified and kept in isolated locations.

Namaki added that people should be prevented from gathering together in the provinces, to keep the infection from spreading.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 14,900 people have been infected, 853 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.