Number of Iranian MPs infected with coronavirus announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

More 100 members of the Iranian parliament have passed coronavirus test, and the results of 23 of them were declared positive, said Iranian parliament member Asadullah Abbasi, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.

Abbasi said that following the analysis, about 40 other deputies are suspected of having the coronavirus infection.

MP added that thus, in total, 63 out of 100 deputies are either infected or suspected of having the disease.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.