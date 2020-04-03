Iranian Red Crescent Society to help the unemployed

TEHRAN, Iran, April 3

Iran's Red Crescent Society is to distribute financial aid to people in need that got effected by the coronavirus crisis, said the Acting Chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati, Trend reported citing IRNA.

"Around 2 million individuals have been identified that are not employed or covered by State Welfare Organization of Iran or Imam Khomeini's Relief Foundation and facing financial problems. So in the upcoming days they would receive 2,000,000 rials (about $47) each," said Hemmati.

"The Coronavirus crisis has pressured a significant number of vulnerable individuals including daily wage workers or street vendors the Red Crescent Society will provide help to these people in coming days," he added.

"Iran has handled the disease despite sanctions, however, in this global pandemic governments can not manage the crisis alone, therefore the Red Crescent Society will announce an account in coming days for public donations that will be used for people damaged by the coronavirus," he said.

"Meanwhile the organization will also offer support to cancer and rare diseases patients during the coronavirus. About 500,000 patients will be covered and the Red Crescent Society will provide services to homes of these individuals," he added.

"One of the biggest issues in fighting the coronavirus is lack of ventilators in hospitals, the Health Ministry has announced the need for 2,000 ventilators, the charitable donors have promised to purchase 100 ventilators and 52 devices has been purchased so far," he said.