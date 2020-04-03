134 more die in Iran from COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Death toll from coronavirus (COVID-19) has reached 134 people over the past day in Iran, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Jahanpour said that the number of those who have died from coronavirus in Iran reached 3,294 people.

He added that 2,715 people have been infected with coronavirus over the past day.

The total number of infected people is 53,183, the condition of 4,035 people is severe, and 17,935 people have recovered from the infection, said Jahanpour.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 53,000 people have been infected, 3,294 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 17,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.