Parliamentary sessions in Iran to continue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament held a session today and will continue its sessions, Iranian parliament member Asadullah Abbasi told Trend.

According to Abbasi, the parliament will convene tomorrow and meetings are scheduled for next week.

Abbasi added that as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, parliamentary sessions were suspended and the first session was held today.

The official said that speakperson of parliament Ali Larijani did not attend the meeting due to the coronavirus infection.

"The parliamentary session was attended by Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and the Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Bagher Nobakht," he said.

Abbasi said that 208 MPs attended today's meeting of the parliament.

The official said that MP Alirza Tabesh's statement about with the coronavirus infection of 50 deputies was not confirmed.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 62,500 people have been infected, 3,872 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 27,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.