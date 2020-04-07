National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus: Coronavirus spreads to all parts of Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran, April 7

Trend:

Coronavirus has spread over the whole city of Tehran as a result of the intensified inner city transportation and there is no clean area in the capital, said the commander of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus.

"Tehran remains one of the highly infected locations in the country," said Alireza Zali, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The increase of transportation in the city has raised the cases of the infection. The areas with high risk of the infection were identified in cooperation with Tehran municipality and by tracking cell phones of coronavirus patients as well as banking transactions," Zali said on the sidelines of Tehran City Council meeting.

"Due to the rise of inner city transportation, currently, there is almost no clean area in Tehran," the commander said.

"Workers comprise the highest number of passengers of the public transport in Tehran. Cohesive plans need to be developed to restrict their movement, while the parliament and the government should provide their support package as soon as possible," he added.

"The other group was individuals that had unnecessary travels in the city, and they should be confronted with proper policies," he said adding that it is also important to follow the social distancing rule.