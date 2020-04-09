CBI head talks legal success of Iran's Central Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Luxembourg's Clearstream Bank has recently lifted a block on Iran Central Bank's funds worth $1.6 billion, said Director General of the Central Bank Abdul-Nasser Hemmati, Trend reports citing CBI.

According to Hemmati, originally, the block was applied to these funds on July 16, 2016.

The courts in Luxembourg have revoked a dispute related to Iranian funds held by Clearstream. Hemmati added that later it was decided to pay these funds to the US at the expense of the victims of the September 11 attacks by Luxembourg court, but that process was prevented.

Hemmati said that this is considered a legal success of the Central Bank of Iran.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.

Following the September 11, 2001, attacks on economic skyscrapers in the United States, US courts ruled that Iran was responsible and should pay compensation to the victims. Iran denies all this.