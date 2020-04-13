Iran to send trade attaches to number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Iran will send trade attachés to at least 10 countries, including Russia, Turkey, Oman, China and India, to increase exports, said Masoud Kamali Ardakani, director general of Industrial and Mineral Exports Development Office at Iran’s Trade Development Organization (TPO), Trend reports referring to the TPO’s website.

According to Kamali Ardakani, the role of Iranian trade attachés is to facilitate trade and economic relations with other countries. As expected, their activities will result in a further increase in export potential in the next years.

The official said that Iran intends to increase exports to neighboring countries this year and the role of trade attachés in determining the perspective markets is important.

Kamali Ardakani noted that in recent years, the number of Iranian trade attachés in the world was 25 people, but at present, this figure has decreased by 5 persons.

The director general added that the number of Iranian trade attachés in the world has decreased due to financial shortages.

Iran exported 133.9 million tons of products worth $41.3 billion last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020). China ($9.5 billion), Iraq ($9 billion), Turkey ($5 billion), UAE ($4.5 billion) and Afghanistan ($2.3 billion) were the top five countries in terms of exports.