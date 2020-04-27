Iran to be divided in three quarantine zones

TEHRAN, Iran, April.27

Trend:

Iran will be divided into three quarantine zones, while it is expected that religious places in white zones be opened, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani following the meeting of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus on April 26.

"The new criteria will divide the regions in the country into white, yellow and red zones to be announced by the Health Ministry," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

" For example, if a province has no coronavirus patients and the number of recovered cases have been increasing for two weeks, the Health Ministry will announce the region as white zone," the head of state added. "The religious sights and mosques will open for attendance in white zones."

"Resuming business activities does not mean that combating coronavirus is over. It can not be said how long the disease would last, since there is no specific vaccine. Thus, people should follow the protocols and observe social distancing," Rouhani added.

"So far, 1,100 additional beds were placed at the hospitals alongside 900 ventilators. We are preparing to install more equipment to protect people's health and reduce the number of coronavirus cases," he said.