Iran's Health Ministry given green light to hire more people

Iran's Health Ministry has recently received credit for hiring some 2,280 contract workers, and some 3,000 more are expected to be hired in the coming months, said the Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"The workers will be hired if they reach specific score during the employment exam," he said.

"The employment in country's healthcare system should have structure and the number of those hired in the health sector would certainly increase," he added.

Nobakht also said that Plan and Budget Organization of Iran will use $2.3 billion to even the pensions in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) while $30,000 is planned for supplementary insurance for the retired.

The official has indicated on Instagram that the salaries of healthcare workers have increased by 50 percent since February, while it's on the agenda to offer extra pay for services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran continues to apply measures to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.