COVID-19 fight continues in Iran, sports complexes, schools still on lock

TEHRAN, Iran, May 5

Trend:

Iran National Committee on Combating Coronavirus has declared that some 132 cities in the country fall under the 'white status' (low threat of coronavirus), but the assessment isn't stable and may change, so the government is constantly monitoring and evaluating the situation, said the spokesman of Iran's government Ali Rabiee, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The mosques have re-opened in 'low-risk' cities, and Friday prayers are to be held there, with maintained health protocols," he said.

Rabiee added that sports complexes are still closed in the mentioned cities.

“The schools in those 132 cities were scheduled to re-open on May 9, but the president postponed the date to May 16,” he said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 98,600 people have been infected 6,277 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 79,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.