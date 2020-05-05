Charities in Iran to tighten co-op amid coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN, Iran, May 5

Trend:

Iran's government looks to help non-governmental organizations and charities provide civil services to people during the coronavirus pandemic, said the country's government spokesman Ali Rabiee, Trend reports via IRNA.

The spokesman pointed out that there are a total of 9,800 charities and NGOs in the country, 60 percent of which have been registered since 2013.

Rabiee said that there's no choice but to 'empathize and be together and help each other especially during Ramadan'.

"This is the government's policy - to remove the obstacles and provide help,” he said.

Referring to the latest report by the Ministry of Health and the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Rabiee said that the report shows 83 percent of Iranians following the health protocols, and in some cities the figure even reached 96 percent.

“Tehran accounted for less than the average of 63 percent,” he said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 98,600 people have been infected 6,277 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 79,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.