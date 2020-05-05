Iran to hold all 2020 exhibitions despite coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran, May 5

Trend:

Iran International Exhibitions Company has announced that all events of the 2020 exhibition calendar will be held on time.

"Iran International Exhibitions Company will hold 2020 Railway Transportation Exhibition on time despite the Railway Company's claim to cancel the event,” the International Exhibitions Company said in a statement, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The company said that the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade is responsible for deciding on the holding of exhibitions in the country, and the issuance of related licenses will be done only by the Trade Promotion Organization. Iran International Exhibitions Company is also responsible for creating a platform for the organizers.

The statement stressed that the main policy of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade is to remove barriers to production in accordance with Production Leap policy despite the coronavirus crisis.

“Based on the above considerations, the company plans to hold all the events scheduled in the 2020 exhibition calendar in accordance with the health protocol approved by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus,” the company said adding that the Rail Transportation Exhibition is among those events to be held on time.

The railway company of Iran announced earlier that the International Exhibition of Rail Industries will not be held this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus, IRNA reported.