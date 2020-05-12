COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Iran's Khuzestan, thanks to local negligence

TEHRAN,Iran,May 12

Trend:

Coronavirus spread has increased in Iran's Khuzestan Province due to people ignoring health precautions, MP from Ahvaz city (Khuzestan Province) Ali Sari told Trend.

"It has been wrongly presumed that due to warm climate in Khuzestan there is less need of precautions, and this eventually led to virus spreading in the province," he said.

Sari added that access to disinfectants is difficult for people with low income.

"With regards to people in Khuzestan, there are those who are infected and should be treated in hospitals and those that can be quarantined at home. There are some who follow the health precautions and remain in quarantine but there are those who travel and infect others," he said.

"Unfortunately, after reopening of offices and businesses the health regulations were ignored, especially in regions that are low on budget, and can not afford to buy face masks, gloves and antiseptics," he said.

"Some of the infected individuals do not have any caregivers, so they are forced to go outside and buy what they need themselves. The ceremonies such as weddings, funerals and other gathering have resumed, and thanks to this, Khuzestan has been 'marked with a red flag'," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 109,200 people have been infected 6,685 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 87,400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.