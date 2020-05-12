Iran controlling coronavirus in most regions

TEHRAN, Iran, May 12

Trend:

Coronavirus is under the control in many regions of Iran, and it's important to follow health protocols during Ramadan prayers and gatherings in mosques, said the Health Minister.

"It has been announced earlier that there are three phases to fight virus including management, control and curbing; fortunately, we have reached now the control phase in many parts of the country," said Saeed Namaki, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"However, it is the biggest mistake to think that coronavirus situation is over, as it's possible to return to bad situation," the minister said.

"It has been agreed to hold prayers during Ramadan in mosques, but people should follow regulations and health protocol," Namaki added.

"Sick individuals as well as children should not attend Ramadan ceremonies, while all others should wear gloves and masks. The priority is prayers in open spaces," he noted.

"The issue of reopening holy shrines is still being reviewed, as there is concern over a large number of visitors that would come to see these holy places," he said.