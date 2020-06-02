Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 3,117 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 64 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,565 people is critical.

So far, more than 975,000 tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to the recent reports of Iranian officials, over 157,500 people have been infected, and 7,942 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 123,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.