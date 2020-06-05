Iran restoring water level in Lake Urmia

TEHRAN, Iran, June 5

As many as 6.1 billion cubic meters of water were released from the country's dams to revive Lake Urmia under Iranian government's plan to restore the lake, said Iran's Minister of Energy.

"Total of 26 solutions have been designed by the national working group to revive Lake Urmia including transferring water," said Reza Ardakanian, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"The water level of Lake Urmia is currently 1,271 meters, which shows increase by 1.3 meters comparing to 2015. The current volume of the lake is 5.2 billion cubic meters," the minister added.

"The newly inaugurated dam in city of Oshnavieh in West Azerbaijan is among the 42 dams that have been commissioned during Rouhani's government in 8 years," he noted adding 58 more dams will be operating by the next Iranian year (starts March 21, 2021).

"The Oshnavieh dam will supply half of water to balance Lake Urmia water level, while it will also supply drinking water and water for agriculture consumption," he said.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated Oshnavieh dam in West Azerbaijan on June 4 via a videoconference.

Lake Urmia is the biggest salt lake in the Middle East and is being revived by the Iran's government after a drastic drought.