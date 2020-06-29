Rouhani urges Iranians to wear masks in public places

TEHRAN, Iran, June 29

Trend:

Iran continues to manage the economic pressures caused by the sanctions and coronavirus spread, and it is planned to pass a law to make wearing masks obligatory, said Iranian President.

"It is expected that the judiciary will approve the bill that will obliged people to wear masks, especially in 'red' provinces," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus has announced that wearing mask is obligatory in public places from July 5 to July 21, and the requirement will be extended if necessary," the head of state said.

"The increase of coronavirus infection cases should be prevented; if their number reaches the peak, hospitals will have no space for patients and health care system will face difficulties," Rouhani said. "All people should follow health protocols, observe social distancing, wear masks and wash hands. Large gatherings should be avoided, especially in the 'red zones' in the country."

"Current situation is unprecedented, as the coronavirus has effected economy, social life, politic and international relations," he said. "Inflation has increased and GDP has declined, but Iran's stock exchange remained unharmed and is stable."

"Despite the sanctions and the pandemic, Iran's government did not borrow anything from the Central Bank of Iran in previous years and hopefully, will not in the current Iranian year [started March 20, 2020]," he said.

"The work of Health Ministry, production, agriculture and industry sectors, stock exchange and the Central Bank of Iran during this difficult times is appreciated," the head of state added.

"The government has provided loan to people affected by coronavirus spread and support packages to 3 million families during past four months," he said.