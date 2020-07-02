Iran ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in economic, technical fields

Iran's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Saeed Kharrazi said on Wednesday that based on the roadmap devised by Iran and Kyrgyzstan, the embassy is ready to identify new economic and technological opportunities between the two countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He pointed to the first virtual international meeting on providing technological needs between Iranian and Kyrgyz companies in the field of agriculture, and said that the event is the beginning for more cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

The countries of the Central Asian region are a priority for Iran, and Iran's relations with the region are deep-rooted and historic, despite the fact that it has not been long since they gained independence, he said.

Kharrazi added that today, there are various ways to strengthen Iran's ties with the Central Asian countries, especially Kyrgyzstan, one of which is to strengthen economic and trade cooperation and to try to use each other's capacities in different areas.

Emphasizing that, fortunately, in previous years, mutual economic and trade cooperation saw an increasing trend in the past, he said that the volume of trade and economic exchanges between the two countries reached $68 million in 2019.

However, this is not satisfactory for the officials of the two countries, and it is necessary to increase the volume of exchanges between the two countries in the form of long-term and medium-term plans, he said.