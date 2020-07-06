Healthcare official talks Iran's flaws in battling COVID-19

TEHRAN,Iran, July 6

Trend:

The new health measures to fight COVID-19 in Iran should be followed by both officials and regular people, Member of Parliament's health care commission Mohamad Ali Mohseni Bandpay told Trend.

"The country's health system requires major changes, it is currently based on treatment, but it should be based on health awareness so the priority should be prevention," he said.

"The health system is one of the most costly and expensive organizations. Instead of preventions, we act to treat the illness that imposes heavy costs," he added.

"Statistics show more than 100 specialists who battled the coronavirus in Iran have lost their lives, and this was caused by lack of awareness about the virus," he said.

"The healthcare system was not very prepared for the virus in the early days, there was lack of sufficient information as well. China was more prepared, even though it was the first country that was infected," he said.

"More health warnings and recommendations should have been announced when the first cases of coronavirus infection were diagnosed. The delay in spreading information and not taking the virus seriously had its toll on the society, healthcare system and the economy," he said.

"Due to early decline of infections, some got confident and left their homes thinking that the virus has been taken under control and some were in need of money and work since most businesses were closed, following the spread of the disease," he said.

"People think if they follow the health instructions they are no longer threatened by the virus but leaving homes for large gathering is still dangerous," he added.

"We are still not capable of controlling large gatherings, for example subway is a major place for the coronavirus spread," said Bandpay.

Iran has issued new measures that would make wearing masks mandatory in order to curb the rising number of Coronavirus infections.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.