Iran uses monitoring systems to prevent fuel smuggling

Iran 6 July 2020 12:31 (UTC+04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, July 6

Iran's online monitoring systems have helped to reduce the possibility of fuel smuggling in the country, said the head of Iran's Headquarters to Combat Smuggling of Goods and Foreign Exchange Ali Moayedi Khoramabadi, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The government has made taken strong measures to combat the smuggling goods and foreign currency," he added.

"There are various online systems and websites that monitor fuel from production to consumption and prevent smuggling. One of them is run by the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, as it monitors registered orders for fuel and other oil products," he said.

"The Headquarters to Combat Smuggling of Goods and Foreign Exchange aim to prevent smuggling, and necessary regulations can limit smuggling, however the current tools at hand had relative success," he said.

Iranian government has implemented various measures to curb smuggling fuel that includes rationing gasoline and using smart fuel cards, along with mentioned monitoring websites.

The cheap price of gasoline and diesel fuel in Iran has increased smuggling to neighboring countries such as Iraq and Pakistan.

