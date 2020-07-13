Tehran-Dubai tourist flights resumed amid outbreak

The tourist flights of Tehran and Dubai have been resumed since July 09 during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, by observing health protocols, Trend reports citing Mehr.

An Iranian Airline revealed the remarks on Sun. and announced, “the passenger flights of the Airline en route Tehran-Dubai-Tehran have been resumed since Thursday, July 9 amid the pandemic by fully observing health protocols and guidelines.”

In addition, the Airline has also revealed the launch of a daily flight via this route by full compliance with health guidelines.

It should be noted that passengers are admitted only with a tourist visa or a valid stay permit so that admitting passengers in transit form is impossible until further notice.