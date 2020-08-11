Iran, Iraq stress reinforcing cooperation
Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi Minister of Justice Salar Abdul-Sattar underlined reinforcing cooperation between two countries, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest.
Masjedi has held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Iraqi cabinet ministers since the formation of new Iraqi government.
During his meetings, Iranian diplomat discussed reviewed promoting cooperation and following up bilateral agreements.