Iran supporting stability, security in Lebanon, MP says

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports stability and security in Lebanon, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnouri said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The high-ranking diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Lebanese Ambassador to Iran Hassan Abbas.

"Boosting stability and security in Lebanon will help to the security in the regional and global developments," he added.

Commenting on the recent blast in Lebanon, he extended his condolences to the ambassador, the government and the families of survivors of the tragic incident.

The current threats need to become opportunities, he said, adding that strengthening national unity after the disaster is necessary.

He underlined that global humanitarian assistance is needed in the current situation in Beirut, noting that some countries must not take advantage of the situation in the form of help.

Lebanon's ambassador to Iran Hassan Abbas, for his part, stated that Iran has always been a friend and brother for the Lebanese nation and has played an important role in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he thanked Iran for dispatching medical and health aid to Lebanon.