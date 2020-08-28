China welcomes Iran-IAEA agreement: FM

Iran 28 August 2020 07:41 (UTC+04:00)
China welcomes Iran-IAEA agreement: FM

China welcomed and applauded that the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues after friendly consultations, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thu. and said, “We hope the two sides will continue working toward the same direction and faithfully implement this agreement.”

“We also call on all relevant sides to make constructive efforts in this regard,” he added.

Facts have shown time and again that unilateral bullying only exacerbates confrontation, while differences can only be narrowed through equal-footed dialogue, he said, adding, “It is proved to be so on the safeguards implementation issues, and it is the same with other matters related to the Iranian nuclear issue. Under the current circumstances, all pertinent countries should keep to the right direction, staunchly uphold the authority and efficacy of the JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231, and work for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”

"In the current situation, countries involved in nuclear talks must adhere to the right path and strongly protect the authority and effectiveness of JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and actively work to advance the process of political settlement and diplomacy on the Iranian nuclear issue."

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, and the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced, "After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith.”

“In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues," the statement added.

The statement noted that "based on analysis of available information," the IAEA does not have any other outstanding questions vis-a-vis Iran or any of its other nuclear facilities.

It added that "both sides recognize" that "the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfillment of its verification activities."

