Tehran-Madrid flights resume on September 2

Following a series of actions taken by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran through coordination with the Civil Aviation Organization, the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Air) and Spain's domestic institutions, the first direct flight of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air was launched on Wednesday from Tehran to Madrid and vice versa, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the first direct flight which was launched from Tehran to Madrid, Iran's Embassy in Spain Hassan Ghashghavi said that "fortunately, a direct and weekly flight between Tehran and Madrid had been conducted for the first time by The Islamic Republic of Iran Airline and we hope that this important step in bilateral relations would strengthen the ties between the two nations and develop tourism and would also help promote mutual trade cooperation."

The flights from Tehran to Madrid have been suspended since the beginning of the 2001s for 17 years.