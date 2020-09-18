Iran, Russia stress promoting scientific, technological coop.

Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari held talks with Head of Russian Academy of Sciences Aleksandr Sergeyev late on Thursday through videoconference, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the videoconference, Sattari said that the two countries have extensive and deep relations in the field of diplomacy, and it is necessary to achieve this level of relations in the field of science and technology as well.

He added that Russia as an ancient neighbor enjoys numerous capacities for scientific and technological cooperation.

He said that the grounds are ready for promoting scientific and technological cooperation, especially in the field of advanced pharmaceutical technologies.

Sattari voiced Iran's Presidential Scientific and Technological Department's readiness to develop scientific and technological cooperation with Russia.

Segeyev, for his part, also announced Russian academy's readiness for cooperation with Iran's Presidential Scientific and Technological Department.

He also invited Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology to play a role in holding conference of scientists from the five Caspian littoral states as a platform for developing scientific cooperation.

He added that the level of scientific relations is not as high as political ties and the two sides should try to increase this cooperation.

Russian side also called for sharing scientific experience and capabilities by the two countries.