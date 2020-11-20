Iranian, Afghan provinces urge expansion of mutual ties

Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province and the Chairman of the Herat Provincial Council emphasized the need to improve ties between the two provinces, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During their meeting in Mashhad, the Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian pointed to the historical, cultural, and religious background and commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said Iran expects the level of cooperation between Herat and Khorasan Razavi provinces to increase.

Pointing to the role of border provinces in enhancing the interaction between Iran and Afghanistan, Motamedian hoped for a boost in bilateral trade considering the two government's policy of increasing bilateral trade and economic exchange.

"We are fully prepared for the activation of Iran-Afghanistan Dogharoon cross border gate round the clock," he added.

Motamedian also informed that the Khaf-Herat railway is to be inaugurated within days and that upon its completion of the Khaf-Herat railway project the trade ties between both countries will increase too.

The chairman of the Herat provincial council, Kamran Alizai for his part, referred to religious, cultural, and language commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said that cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, especially in the field of border issues should be expanded.

Tehran and Kabul have recently discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation especially holding a joint economic commission between the two countries, signing of a comprehensive document on cooperation between the two countries, and opening the Khaf-Herat railway.

Iranian Road and Urban Development Deputy Minister Kheirollah Khademi said on Nov 16, 2020, that the Khaf-Herat railway will become operational by end of Autumn.