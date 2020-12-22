Official vows doing COVID19 vaccine human trial this week

Member of national anti-COVID-19 committee and researcher in Iranian coronavirus project Minou Mohraz said grounds have been prepared for doing COVID-19 vaccine human trial and it will be done this week, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohraz said human trial has various steps and it will be injected to 56 people.

It will be injected two times, she said, adding that after the first injection anti-body will be formed.

But the main anti-body will be created after the second injection.

The measures taken by the manufacturer have been approved by Food and Drug Administration of Iran and the World Health Organization (WHO), she noted.

She went on to say that the government will do its best to import vaccines until the Iranian vaccine is ready.

Elaborating on the situation of using vaccines by neighbors, Mohraz said they are using Chinese vaccines.

The approved vaccines have so far been used in the UK and the US.

She noted that Saudi Arabia also wants to order vaccines, but its demand has not yet been met.