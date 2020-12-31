Iranian President opens power projects in four province

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated on Wednesday 26 power and drinking water projects with spending 2,700 billion tomans in four provinces, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference.

The projects got operational in West Azarbaijan Province and Ardebil Province in northwestern Iran, Isfahan, central Iran and the northern province of Mazandaran.

Kani Sib Dam is one of those projects in Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan, which aims to transport water to Urmia Lake to help its survival.

Since the past months, the government has started opening a series of projects all over the country in line with the guidelines of the Supreme Leader on "Surge in Production" for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).