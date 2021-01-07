Ex-Iraq PM appreciates Iran’s help in fighting Daesh

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts in combating terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Addressing a Wednesday ceremony to mark martyrs General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), the former prime minister underlined that al-Hashd al-Sha’bi (PMU) and its companions could foil big conspiracies of certain countries against Iraq.

Thanks to the decrees issued by the highest source of emulation in Iraq and the sacrifices made by the martyrs, Iraq succeeded in overcoming foreign plots, al-Maliki said.

According to al-Sumaria TV network, al-Maliki lauded Iran’s assistance to Iraq, expressing surprise that “some want to describe Iran’s help to Iraq in the war against Daesh as intervention in Iraqi internal affairs.”

He also pointed to the fact that the martyrs sacrificed themselves to defend sanctities and the homeland of the Arab nation.

Al-Hashd al-Sha’bi emphasizes on preserving unity in Iraq and is considered as a powerful deterrent force in the face of enemies of the Arab country, he added.